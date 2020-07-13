The story appears on
July 13, 2020
5 killed in road crash
Five people were killed and another five injured in a road accident in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to the public security bureau of Nanning, the region’s capital.
The accident occurred about 7:40am yesterday in Qingquan Village in the city, when a bus collided with a heavy semi-trailer tractor. The injured have been sent to a hospital.
