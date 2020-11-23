The story appears on
Page A3
November 23, 2020
Free for subscribers
5 local cases reported in Tianjin
FIVE new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were confirmed in north China’s Tianjin City on Friday, local authorities said on Saturday.
Four of them were reported early on Friday from the Kanhaixuan residential community in Tianjin, after an asymptomatic carrier was found in the community, according to the city’s center for disease control and prevention.
The community was classified as a high-risk area for COVID-19 starting from 2am on Friday.
The other case, a 52-year-old man, is a close contact of the personnel exposed to a cold storage facility in Dongli District, where the fish tested positive for the virus.
The man surnamed Yang was diagnosed later on Friday as the 145th locally transmitted confirmed case when he was being quarantined in a hotel in the Binhai New Area.
Authorities started conducting nucleic acid tests for all residents in the Binhai New Area on Saturday morning, which will take two to three days.
By 6pm on Saturday, authorities had conducted the tests on more than 1 million people in the area. About 1.6 million more people are expected to be tested, said Liang Chunzao, deputy head of the new area.
