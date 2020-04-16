Advanced Search

5 miners trapped

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 16, 2020 | Print Edition

Five miners remained trapped yesterday following a coal mine accident in northern Shanxi Province, according to Datong Coal Mine Group. The accident happened at 2:45pm on Tuesday when the roof suddenly caved in. Of the 13 miners working at the platform, eight managed to come out of the mine safely. Rescue work is under way.

