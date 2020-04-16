The story appears on
Page A6
April 16, 2020
Related News
5 miners trapped
Five miners remained trapped yesterday following a coal mine accident in northern Shanxi Province, according to Datong Coal Mine Group. The accident happened at 2:45pm on Tuesday when the roof suddenly caved in. Of the 13 miners working at the platform, eight managed to come out of the mine safely. Rescue work is under way.
