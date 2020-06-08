Advanced Search

June 8, 2020

5 missing after floods

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 8, 2020 | Print Edition

Five people are missing after a rainstorm-triggered flood hit Jianghua Yao Autonomous County in central China’s Hunan Province, local authorities announced yesterday. The floods have cut off rural roads and left some villagers trapped. The county bureau of hydrology and water resources issued a red alert for flooding yesterday morning. Search and rescue efforts are under way. Hunan entered its major flood period on June 1.

