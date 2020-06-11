Advanced Search

June 11, 2020

53 protesters arrested

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 June 11, 2020 | Print Edition

A total of 53 people were arrested for unlawful assembly and participating in an unauthorized assembly in Hong Kong’s Central district on Tuesday evening, according to local police.

“A large group of protesters gathered in Central last night. They blocked roads repeatedly and behaved in a disorderly manner,” police said yesterday.

The police took dispersal action and directed protesters to leave the carriageways. Some protesters ignored the warnings from police and blocked roads again.

