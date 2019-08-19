Advanced Search

August 19, 2019

5G at grottoes

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 19, 2019 | Print Edition

Longmen Grottoes in Central China’s Henan Province has been fully covered by the 5G network, the administrative committee of the grottoes said. A strategic cooperation agreement was signed between the committee and the branch of China Mobile in Luoyang on July 24. Seventeen 5G bases were built within 22 days.

