5G transforming emergency care and saving lives

Wearing VR glasses to check a life-or-death situation in an ambulance and closely watching the patient’s electrocardiogram and ultrasonic images transmitted back in real time, doctors from a hospital in east China’s Zhejiang Province remotely guided the paramedics and were fully prepared when the patient arrived.

This scene was a live demonstration by the emergency center of the Second Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine, showcasing how 5G technology has facilitated first aid and ushered in a new era for “Healthy China.”

“With the help of the 5G network, a real-time and stable digital channel for emergency rescue can be built, which will save a large amount of time and allow doctors to conduct diagnosis beyond the bounds of time and space,” said Sun Yun, a product manager from China Mobile.

China in June officially approved 5G commercial services, marking the start of a smart new era as the application of the superfast wireless technology helps connect more services, sectors and people from all walks of life.

Some 126,000 5G base stations have been established across the country so far, according to data from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The power of 5G can advance integrated and intelligent remote consultation, as well as create a humanized medical environment with artificial intelligence for patients in the ICU, according to Zhang Mao, director of the emergency department of the hospital.

After leaving the hospital, patients are still able to receive services such as online follow-ups, specialized nursing, digital imaging and pharmacy advice, according to the hospital.

Using 5G wireless technology, another 36-year-old female patient in north China’s Tianjin in August received a remote robotic surgery conducted by doctors in Beijing.