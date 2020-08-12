The story appears on
Page A10
August 12, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
6 dead, 5 missing after Sichuan deluge
Six people were killed and five others are missing after heavy rain hit Ya’an City, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, local authorities said yesterday.
The province’s flood control and drought relief headquarters reported the casualties after a fresh spell of downpour started on Monday evening, triggering a flood in the local Qingyi River. The heavy rainfall has waterlogged low-lying areas of the city, causing damage to houses and water conservancy and power facilities.
The detailed losses are being reviewed.
Local authorities have activated a level IV emergency response for floods.
That is the lowest of the four-tier emergency response system.
Downpours lashed several cities in Sichuan, including Ya’an, Meishan and the provincial capital Chengdu, from 8pm yesterday to 8am today. The maximum rain hit 447.5mm, which was monitored in Lushan County under Ya’an.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.