6 dead, 5 missing after Sichuan deluge

Six people were killed and five others are missing after heavy rain hit Ya’an City, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, local authorities said yesterday.

The province’s flood control and drought relief headquarters reported the casualties after a fresh spell of downpour started on Monday evening, triggering a flood in the local Qingyi River. The heavy rainfall has waterlogged low-lying areas of the city, causing damage to houses and water conservancy and power facilities.

The detailed losses are being reviewed.

Local authorities have activated a level IV emergency response for floods.

That is the lowest of the four-tier emergency response system.

Downpours lashed several cities in Sichuan, including Ya’an, Meishan and the provincial capital Chengdu, from 8pm yesterday to 8am today. The maximum rain hit 447.5mm, which was monitored in Lushan County under Ya’an.