September 13, 2021

6 die of suffocation

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 13, 2021 | Print Edition

Six people died of suffocation on Saturday at a factory in the city of Baoding, in north China’s Hebei Province.

The accident happened about 3am when a worker at a down-jacket factory in Daxinzhuang Village, Xushui District, fainted while checking the water pump in a scum pool. Several others fainted in the rescue attempt.

