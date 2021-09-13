The story appears on
Page A9
September 13, 2021
6 die of suffocation
Six people died of suffocation on Saturday at a factory in the city of Baoding, in north China’s Hebei Province.
The accident happened about 3am when a worker at a down-jacket factory in Daxinzhuang Village, Xushui District, fainted while checking the water pump in a scum pool. Several others fainted in the rescue attempt.
