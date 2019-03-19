Advanced Search

March 19, 2019

6 drowned in Hebei

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 March 19, 2019 | Print Edition

Six people in Cangzhou City in north China’s Hebei Province died in a boat accident on Sunday afternoon, local authorities said. One person drowned in the river while the other five died in the hospital. The accident happened on the Ziya River. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

