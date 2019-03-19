The story appears on
March 19, 2019
6 drowned in Hebei
Six people in Cangzhou City in north China’s Hebei Province died in a boat accident on Sunday afternoon, local authorities said. One person drowned in the river while the other five died in the hospital. The accident happened on the Ziya River. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
