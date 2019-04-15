6 held over Jiangsu blast that killed 78

Home » Nation

POLICE have detained six more suspects linked to a chemical plant blast in eastern China last month which killed 78 and left hundreds injured, local authorities said.

The explosion in Jiangsu Province’s Yancheng City last month was one of the worst industrial accidents in China in recent years.

Six employees from the Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical Company, whose plant was involved in the blast, have “major responsibilities” in relation to the incident, the Yancheng government said on Saturday in a brief statement on its official Weibo account.

It said that “criminal coercive measures” have been taken against them — a term which indicates detention, arrest or being put under temporary house arrest until police complete investigations, according to an explanation on the Chinese parliament’s website.

Three others had been detained earlier in connection with the blast. The March 21 explosion razed an industrial park and blew out the windows of surrounding homes.

The statement added that measures will also be taken against Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical, as well as its controlling shareholder, the Jiangsu Nijiaxiang Group. The company, with 195 employees, was established in 2007 and mainly produces raw chemical materials including anisole, a highly flammable compound.

It has a history of violating regulations, according to the Yancheng city’s environment and ecology bureau.