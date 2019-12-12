The story appears on
December 12, 2019
6 killed in crash
Six people were killed and one other injured in a road accident in a village in central China’s Henan Province, local authorities said yesterday. The accident occurred about 2pm on Tuesday in Beipo Village, Gongyi City, when a motor tricycle carrying seven villagers shot off the road at a turning and fell off a cliff.
