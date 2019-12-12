Advanced Search

December 12, 2019

6 killed in crash

Source: Xinhua | 00:19 UTC+8 December 12, 2019 | Print Edition

Six people were killed and one other injured in a road accident in a village in central China’s Henan Province, local authorities said yesterday. The accident occurred about 2pm on Tuesday in Beipo Village, Gongyi City, when a motor tricycle carrying seven villagers shot off the road at a turning and fell off a cliff.

