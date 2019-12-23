The story appears on
Page A6
December 23, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
6 killed in fire
Six people were killed in a building fire in Guzhen Township, the city of Zhongshan, south China’s Guangdong Province, the local government said yesterday. At 2:03am yesterday, the local fire department received a report that a fire had broken out in a residential building on Jinnan road in the township. The fire was put out about 3am. Investigations are underway.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.