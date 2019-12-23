Advanced Search

December 23, 2019

6 killed in fire

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 December 23, 2019 | Print Edition

Six people were killed in a building fire in Guzhen Township, the city of Zhongshan, south China’s Guangdong Province, the local government said yesterday. At 2:03am yesterday, the local fire department received a report that a fire had broken out in a residential building on Jinnan road in the township. The fire was put out about 3am. Investigations are underway.

