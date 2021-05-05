Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A5

May 5, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

6 killed in pileup

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 May 5, 2021 | Print Edition

Six people have been killed in a six-car pileup in east China’s Zhejiang Province, local authorities said.

The accident occurred about 9:11pm on Monday on an expressway, killing six people and injuring three others, said the public security bureau of Huzhou City. The injured are receiving treatment and their condition is stable. Investigations are continuing.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿