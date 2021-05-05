The story appears on
Page A5
May 5, 2021
6 killed in pileup
Six people have been killed in a six-car pileup in east China’s Zhejiang Province, local authorities said.
The accident occurred about 9:11pm on Monday on an expressway, killing six people and injuring three others, said the public security bureau of Huzhou City. The injured are receiving treatment and their condition is stable. Investigations are continuing.
