January 7, 2020

6 workers die on building site

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 7, 2020 | Print Edition

Six people were killed and five others injured after a construction site collapsed in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province on Sunday.

The accident occurred at a tourism project in Jiangxia District about 3:30pm, trapping 11 workers, the city’s emergency management bureau said. The rescue efforts were completed by 3pm yesterday.

Investigations are underway.

