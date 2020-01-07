The story appears on
Page A6
January 7, 2020
6 workers die on building site
Six people were killed and five others injured after a construction site collapsed in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province on Sunday.
The accident occurred at a tourism project in Jiangxia District about 3:30pm, trapping 11 workers, the city’s emergency management bureau said. The rescue efforts were completed by 3pm yesterday.
Investigations are underway.
