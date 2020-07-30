The story appears on
Page A7
July 30, 2020
7 die in cliff crash
Seven people were killed and one was injured in a road accident on Tuesday in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, local authorities said yesterday.
The accident occurred about 11pm on Tuesday in Ganxi Township of Xunyang County when an agricultural vehicle carrying eight people shot off the road and plunged off a cliff. Investigations are continuing.
Two died at the scene and four died on the way to hospital. Another died in hospital.
