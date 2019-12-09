The story appears on
December 9, 2019
7 die in truck crash
A HEAVY dump truck turned over on Saturday afternoon on a highway in Yunnan Province, leaving seven people dead and two injured, according to local authorities. The accident occurred at around 3:45pm on a highway section in Wenshan City, when the truck hit the protective net along the road and then turned over. The victims were in a small car and a motorcycle that were coming from the opposite direction.
