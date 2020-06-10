Advanced Search

June 10, 2020

7 killed by flooding

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 10, 2020 | Print Edition

Seven people were killed and one is missing after a rainstorm-triggered flood battered Jianghua Yao Autonomous County in central China’s Hunan Province, local authorities said on Monday.

The bodies of the seven people have been found and search and rescue efforts are underway.

The downpours started on Saturday and lasted until Sunday morning, leaving roads damaged and residents trapped.

