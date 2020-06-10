The story appears on
Page A10
June 10, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
7 killed by flooding
Seven people were killed and one is missing after a rainstorm-triggered flood battered Jianghua Yao Autonomous County in central China’s Hunan Province, local authorities said on Monday.
The bodies of the seven people have been found and search and rescue efforts are underway.
The downpours started on Saturday and lasted until Sunday morning, leaving roads damaged and residents trapped.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.