7 killed in blast

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 1, 2019 | Print Edition

Seven people have been killed and five others injured after an explosion occurred in a container containing scrap metal in a metal-molding plant in east China’s Jiangsu Province yesterday. The explosion happened at the Kunshan Waffer Technology Corp in Kunshan Bonded Zone. Investigations are on.

