October 9, 2020

7 killed on building site

October 9, 2020

Seven people were killed after a construction site collapsed in south China’s Guangdong Province, local authorities said yesterday.

The accident occurred about 10:50am in Shuichun Township in Luhe County, Shanwei City, according to the county government.

Two people were injured, including one in critical condition.

Further investigation is underway.

