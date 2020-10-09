The story appears on
Page A6
October 9, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
7 killed on building site
Seven people were killed after a construction site collapsed in south China’s Guangdong Province, local authorities said yesterday.
The accident occurred about 10:50am in Shuichun Township in Luhe County, Shanwei City, according to the county government.
Two people were injured, including one in critical condition.
Further investigation is underway.
