8 dead in bus hijack

Eight people were killed and 22 injured after a hijacked bus in Fujian Province crashed into pedestrians yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:20pm in the city proper of Longyan. The 22 injured, including one with serious injuries, have been taken to hospitals for treatment. Police have caught the suspect and identified him as a 48-year-old man surnamed Qiu, who was unemployed and a native of Longyan. The initial police investigation found that the suspect had a conflict with an official of the neighborhood committee, with whom he had long been at odds, during the official’s visit to his home yesterday. He then attacked people with a knife, hijacked a bus and used it to hit pedestrians.