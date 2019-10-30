The story appears on
October 30, 2019
8 die at building site
Eight people were killed and two injured in a construction site collapse in Guizhou Province on Monday, local authorities said yesterday. An underground car park under construction in Guanshanhu District of Guiyang, the provincial capital, collapsed at 4:21pm on Monday. A total of 14 people were working on the site at the time.
