October 30, 2019

8 die at building site

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 October 30, 2019 | Print Edition

Eight people were killed and two injured in a construction site collapse in Guizhou Province on Monday, local authorities said yesterday. An underground car park under construction in Guanshanhu District of Guiyang, the provincial capital, collapsed at 4:21pm on Monday. A total of 14 people were working on the site at the time.

