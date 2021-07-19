Advanced Search

July 19, 2021

8 die in house collapse

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 19, 2021 | Print Edition

Eight people were killed after a self-built house collapsed late on Friday in east China’s Fujian Province, local authorities said.

The house was under construction in Dahu Township of Yong’an, a county-level city under the administration of Sanming City.

The victims were pulled out about 8:30pm and were immediately rushed to hospital.

