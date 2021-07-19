The story appears on
July 19, 2021
8 die in house collapse
Eight people were killed after a self-built house collapsed late on Friday in east China’s Fujian Province, local authorities said.
The house was under construction in Dahu Township of Yong’an, a county-level city under the administration of Sanming City.
The victims were pulled out about 8:30pm and were immediately rushed to hospital.
