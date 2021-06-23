Advanced Search

June 23, 2021

9 killed in wall collapse

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 23, 2021 | Print Edition

Nine people were killed and seven others injured after a brick wall fell from the roof of a residential building in a village in southeast China’s Fujian Province yesterday.

The accident occurred around 11:40am when villagers in Nanyang Village were having a banquet in the aisle between two residential buildings.

