September 6, 2019

9 missing in landslide

Source: Xinhua | 00:19 UTC+8 September 6, 2019 | Print Edition

Nine people are missing following a landslide in the southwestern Yunnan Province yesterday morning, local authorities said. The landslide, triggered by heavy rain, took place at 4:40am in Qiaojia County under Zhaotong City, the county’s information office said. The county has launched an emergency response and sent rescuers to the site.

