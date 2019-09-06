The story appears on
Page A9
September 6, 2019
Related News
9 missing in landslide
Nine people are missing following a landslide in the southwestern Yunnan Province yesterday morning, local authorities said. The landslide, triggered by heavy rain, took place at 4:40am in Qiaojia County under Zhaotong City, the county’s information office said. The county has launched an emergency response and sent rescuers to the site.
