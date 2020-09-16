9 satellites launched into orbit from Yellow Sea

Home » Nation

A CHINESE Long March-11 carrier rocket carrying nine satellites was launched from a platform in the Yellow Sea yesterday for its first commercial launch at sea.

The launch mission, according to China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp, was carried out on the De Bo 3, one of China’s biggest tugboats with a maximum load capacity of 20,500 tons.

“The sea launch shortened the distance from rocket manufacturing site to the launch pad, which to a large extent enhanced the operation efficiency,” said Peng Kunya, chief designer of the Long March-11 carrier rocket.

The nine satellites, belonging to the Jilin-1 Gaofen 03-1 group, blasted off atop the rocket at 9:23am. The satellites were developed by the Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co Ltd. Three of the satellites will be used for video imaging, one of which is for China’s popular video sharing platform Bilibili and another for the state broadcaster CCTV.

Meanwhile, the other six satellites are push-broom imaging satellites.

The Bilibili satellite has features of low development cost, low power consumption, lightweight and high resolution. It was designed to shoot videos and pictures for popular science. The satellite can obtain color videos and images with a resolution higher than 0.98 meters. The data will be used to create videos, covering fields such as science and technology, humanities, history and education, and will be released on Bilibili.

The Jilin-1 is China’s first self-developed remote sensing satellite for commercial use. The nine satellites will provide remote sensing data for the country’s land resource survey, urban planning and disaster monitoring services. The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center conducted the launch mission.

The Long March-11 is the only rocket among China’s Long March rocket series that uses solid propellants. It is used to carry small satellites and can take multiple satellites into orbit.