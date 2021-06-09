A long way to go, but it’s time for a nap

Home » Nation

A MIGRATING herd of 15 wild elephants is on the move again after resting for a day in a patch of forest on the outskirts of the city of Kunming in southwest China, resuming a year-long, 500-kilometer trek that has captured the public’s imagination.

Drone photographs taken on Monday by the provincial forest fire brigade showed the herd sleeping in a clearing in the middle of a forest in the district of Jinning, which has been hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms. The elephants began moving again yesterday morning, prompting a fresh round of activity by authorities, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Amid fears the elephants could encroach upon human settlements, tracking teams are working around the clock to monitor their movements. More than 400 emergency response personnel have also been deployed.

Chen Fei, director of the State Forestry and Grassland Administration’s Asian Elephant Research Centre, said they were watching closely to see if the herd resumes its northward trajectory, and would evacuate villages if necessary, CCTV said.

The herd began its journey northwards more than a year ago.

They have been travelling from a designated elephant protection zone in Xishuangbanna, near China’s border with Myanmar.