A mission to Mars this year

China announced it will launch its first Mars probe in July, China Youth Daily reported yesterday, adding that this is the first time the country disclosed the launch month of its Mars exploration program.

The Mars probe will be sent by the Long March-5 Y4 carrier rocket, said the newspaper, citing sources from the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The Long March-5 Y4 recently completed a 100-second test for its high thrust hydrogen-oxygen engine — the last test before final assembly.

The CASC said China will send a probe to orbit and land and deploy a rover on Mars. In 2020, the Long March-5 rocket will carry out several missions, including the Mars probe launch and the lunar sample return.

A total of 24 high thrust hydrogen-oxygen rocket engine tests will be conducted this year for these missions.