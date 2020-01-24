Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

January 24, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

A mission to Mars this year

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 24, 2020 | Print Edition

China announced it will launch its first Mars probe in July, China Youth Daily reported yesterday, adding that this is the first time the country disclosed the launch month of its Mars exploration program.

The Mars probe will be sent by the Long March-5 Y4 carrier rocket, said the newspaper, citing sources from the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The Long March-5 Y4 recently completed a 100-second test for its high thrust hydrogen-oxygen engine — the last test before final assembly.

The CASC said China will send a probe to orbit and land and deploy a rover on Mars. In 2020, the Long March-5 rocket will carry out several missions, including the Mars probe launch and the lunar sample return.

A total of 24 high thrust hydrogen-oxygen rocket engine tests will be conducted this year for these missions.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿