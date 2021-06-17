Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A2

June 17, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

A roadmap for lunar station unveiled

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 June 17, 2021 | Print Edition

A roadmap for the International Lunar Research Station was jointly released by the China National Space Administration and Russia’s space agency Roscosmos yesterday.

The ILRS is a complex set of experimental research facilities created on the surface and/or in the orbit of the moon with possible involvement with other countries and international organizations and partners, a joint declaration released by CNSA and Roscosmos in April said.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿