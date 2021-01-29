The story appears on
January 29, 2021
A wee tipple a bargain at US$38,000?
A 72-year-old bottle of Glen Grant single malt whisky from Scotland is expected to fetch more than US$38,000 in an auction in Hong Kong today.
It is the first time that the 1948 Glen Grant whisky, by independent bottler Gordon & MacPhail, is being offered at auction. It is number 88 of 290 decanters bottled by the company, and will be auctioned by Bonhams with a book estimate of HK$300,000-$380,000 (US$38,000-$49,000).
Despite the economic uncertainty brought by the pandemic, interest in rare whiskies remains high. Collectable whisky has done well in the past 10 years with a four-fold price increase, said Christopher Pong, wine and whisky specialist at Bonhams.
“We have seen huge interest from all over the world, especially from young collectors.”
The whisky being auctioned is the oldest from the distillery.
