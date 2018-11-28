Advanced Search

November 28, 2018

AI learning early start

Source: Xinhua | 06:11 UTC+8 November 28, 2018 | Print Edition

Chinese pupils can learn about artificial intelligence in primary and secondary schools starting next year. A 10-volume textbook series on AI, published by East China Normal University Press, is being rolled out in hundreds of schools across the country. The pupils will learn the subject as a selective course or part of school-developed curriculum.

Nation
