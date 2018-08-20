AI porn voice identifier

The story appears on
An artificial intelligence voice recognition system that can monitor and identify pornographic content began online testing on PCs on Sunday, according to the Science and Technology Daily yesterday. Helped by the voiceprint recognition method, the Alibaba voice recognition system can identify multiple languages such as Chinese, Japanese, English and Russian, as well as Chinese dialects. The system is scheduled to be put into operation next month.
