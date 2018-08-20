Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

August 21, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

AI porn voice identifier

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 21, 2018 | Print Edition

An artificial intelligence voice recognition system that can monitor and identify pornographic content began online testing on PCs on Sunday, according to the Science and Technology Daily yesterday. Helped by the voiceprint recognition method, the Alibaba voice recognition system can identify multiple languages such as Chinese, Japanese, English and Russian, as well as Chinese dialects. The system is scheduled to be put into operation next month.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿