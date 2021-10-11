About 94m affected by natural disasters

Home » Nation

Natural disasters affected about 94.94 million people in China over the first three quarters of this year, with 792 dead or missing, the Ministry of Emergency Management said yesterday.

About 5.26 million people were relocated to safe places during the period, the ministry said. Destroying houses and damaging crops, natural disasters caused direct economic losses of 286.4 billion yuan (US$44 billion) during the January-September period.

Extreme weather-triggered disasters caused heavy losses. China experienced extremely heavy rainfall 39 times in the first three quarters, leading to floods and road waterlogging, especially in the provinces of Henan and Shaanxi. Earthquakes, typhoons, droughts, snow disasters and forest fires also caused damage to various extents.