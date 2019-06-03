The story appears on
Action movie week
The fifth International Jackie Chan Action Movie Week will open in late July in Datong, north China’s Shanxi Province, to honor contributors to action movies worldwide. The movie week will screen dozens of action movies from home and abroad, present awards and invite business insiders to share thoughts about the development of action movies.
