Action plan to improve nation’s oral health

CHINA will make efforts to reduce sugar intake among both children and adults in a bid to improve the nation’s oral health, according to a National Health Commission action plan.

Primary and middle schools, as well as nurseries, should restrict sales of beverages and snacks high in sugar, advises the plan which covers the period from 2019 to 2025.

The country will encourage food manufacturers to use “reduced sugar” or “sugar-free” fact labels.

A goal has been set to cut tooth decay among 12-year-old children from 34.5 percent in 2016 to under 30 percent by 2025.

Interventions will be strengthened to improve oral disease prevention and control, including a ban on smoking in public areas and education about the harm of the areca nut, one of the leading causes of oral cancer.