The story appears on
Page A11
April 30, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Actress under probe
CHINA’S taxation and broadcasting watchdogs said on Wednesday they are investigating allegations against actress Zheng Shuang concerning tax evasion, sky-high remuneration and contract fraud.
The Shanghai Municipal Tax Service is conducting an investigation into Zheng’s tax issues in accordance with tax laws, while the Beijing Municipal Radio and Television Bureau has launched a probe into the production costs of a related TV drama and how much she was paid.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.