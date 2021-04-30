Advanced Search

April 30, 2021

Actress under probe

Source: Xinhua | 00:10 UTC+8 April 30, 2021 | Print Edition

CHINA’S taxation and broadcasting watchdogs said on Wednesday they are investigating allegations against actress Zheng Shuang concerning tax evasion, sky-high remuneration and contract fraud.

The Shanghai Municipal Tax Service is conducting an investigation into Zheng’s tax issues in accordance with tax laws, while the Beijing Municipal Radio and Television Bureau has launched a probe into the production costs of a related TV drama and how much she was paid.

 

