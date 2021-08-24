The story appears on
August 24, 2021
Related News
Adviser under probe
Xue Heng, a former senior political adviser of northeast China’s Liaoning Province, is being investigated for suspected serious violations of Party disciplinary rules and laws, according to a statement by the top anti-graft agency yesterday.
Xue, former vice chairman of the Liaoning Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, has turned himself in and is under the investigation by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.
