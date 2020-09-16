After mass testing, HK to open bars, pools, parks

Home » Nation

HONG Kong will reopen bars, swimming pools and theme parks from Friday as it relaxes coronavirus restrictions after the testing of nearly 2 million people found 42 cases.

The announcement by the city’s health secretary, Sophia Chan, comes days after the Chinese special administrative region reopened gyms and entertainment venues and increased the number of people allowed to gather to four.

The ban on gatherings of more than four people remains in place as does a ban on people visiting public beaches as authorities called for vigilance.

“We appeal to the public to not be complacent and let down their guard,” Chan said.

No local infections were reported yesterday, except for four imported cases. Hong Kong has detected 4,976 cases of the virus with 101 deaths.

The loosening of curbs comes after the Universal Community Testing Program screened 1.78 million people — almost a quarter of Hong Kong’s population — with 42 infections found, including 5 cases through contact tracing.

Hong Kong’s swimming pools will have to operate at half capacity while dining outlets, including pubs, will have to close by midnight. The city’s two theme parks, Ocean Park and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, will also open on Friday as will convention centers.

Hong Kong Disneyland closed on July 15 for a second time this year due to the virus, after having reopened in June.

Authorities announced a third round of coronavirus relief funding of HK$24 billion (US$3.1 billion), aimed at supporting struggling businesses. The total amount allocated to providing support is more than HK$300 billion.