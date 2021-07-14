Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

July 14, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

After-school support

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 14, 2021 | Print Edition

All compulsory education institutions in China will provide their students with after-school services starting in the fall semester, the Ministry of Education announced yesterday.

After-school services are intended for students whose parents have trouble picking them up when school hours end. The ministry stipulated that such services are to be provided on every school day, and the duration should be no less than two hours, depending on the end of local daily work hours.

Speaking of the summer vacation daycare services at school, the ministry said they consist of mainly guided extracurricular activities instead of subject classes.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿