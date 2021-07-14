After-school support

Home » Nation

All compulsory education institutions in China will provide their students with after-school services starting in the fall semester, the Ministry of Education announced yesterday.

After-school services are intended for students whose parents have trouble picking them up when school hours end. The ministry stipulated that such services are to be provided on every school day, and the duration should be no less than two hours, depending on the end of local daily work hours.

Speaking of the summer vacation daycare services at school, the ministry said they consist of mainly guided extracurricular activities instead of subject classes.