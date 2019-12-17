The story appears on
December 17, 2019
Air gets better
Air quality in Chinese cities improved in November, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment. For 337 cities monitored by the ministry, the share of good air quality days stood at 85.4 percent last month, up 3 percentage points year on year, MEE data showed. The average PM2.5 density, a key indicator of air pollution, dropped by 8.9 percent year on year to 41 micrograms per cubic meter, while the average density of PM10 rose 2.7 percent year on year to 76 micrograms per cubic meter. The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and the neighboring area saw their share of good air quality days increase by 18.6 percentage points to 63 percent last month.
