Air quality at new schools under probe

Chinese education authorities have ordered a nationwide inspection of indoor air quality in newly-built schools and student dormitories, especially for levels of formaldehyde.

The move comes after some students across the country began suffering from dizziness and nosebleeds, as facilities in their newly-built schools were found to have excessive levels of formaldehyde, according to a statement issued by the education supervision committee under the State Council, China’s Cabinet.

Local authorities should conduct a thorough inspection of indoor air quality in new schools, including dormitories and equipment that were put into use this year.

Students’ parents and the public should be informed of the inspection results via school bulletin boards or online platforms, the statement said.

It also urged schools with unacceptable indoor air quality to rectify the issue in a timely fashion, adding that school buildings cannot be put into use until air quality reaches the set standard.