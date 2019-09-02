Airport facilities, train station ruined

Home » Nation

A LARGE group of radical protesters used burning barricades to block roads near Hong Kong’s airport and damaged a train station yesterday after they charged security cordon lines and damaged airport facilities.

The express train and some bus service to the airport on the outlying island of Chek Lap Kok were suspended. Some passengers walked to the airport, one of Asia’s busiest, carrying their luggage.

Protesters have been gathering at the bus stops of the airport terminal since 1pm local time. At around 2pm, the radical protesters started to charge water-filled barriers, pointed laser beams at the airport authority staff, and blocked roads with trolleys and mills barriers.

At around 3:30pm, the police said they would soon conduct a dispersal operation and asked all protesters to leave and stop their illegal acts immediately.

As the protesters left the airport, some black-clad men built barricades to keep police away and paralyze the traffic surrounding the airport.

In the nearby Tung Chung area, some radical protesters pulled down a Chinese national flag from a building and set it on fire. They also blocked multiple roads and set barricades ablaze at a roundabout, paralyzing the traffic.

At around 5:30pm, violent protesters committed destructive acts extensively inside the Tung Chung railway station. They dismantled surveillance cameras, damaged turnstiles and fire facilities, and smashed glass panes of a customer service center.

Train service to and from the Hong Kong international airport was suspended as a large group of protesters threw iron sticks, bricks and stones on the rail at around 4pm, with some of them intruding into the tracks, the Mass Transit Railway said.

Train services of Tung Chung Line and Disneyland Resort Line were also suspended.

They also hurled objects at police officers and airport authority staff. Some radical protesters used iron bars to smash the doors of airport facilities.

Those protesters were participating in an unauthorized assembly, the police said in a statement, adding that since an injunction order was in force at the airport, the protesters might be liable to offence of “contempt of court.”

Hong Kong has been the scene of radical protests for nearly three months.

After days of disturbance and violence by unlawful assemblies at the airport, the airport authority obtained an interim injunction from the court on August 13 to restrain persons from unlawfully and willfully obstructing or interfering with the proper use of Hong Kong International Airport.

The court extended the interim injunction at the airport on August 23 and announced that the order would maintain the status quo until trial or further order of the court.

On Saturday, rioters set fires on main streets, vandalized government buildings, and paralyzed traffic in a massive outburst of violent acts.