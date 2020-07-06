The story appears on
July 6, 2020
Alert for bubonic plague
AUTHORITIES in a city in the northern Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region issued a warning yesterday, one day after a hospital reported a case of suspected bubonic plague.
The health committee of the city of Bayan Nur issued the third-level alert, the second lowest in a four-level system.
The alert forbids the hunting and eating of animals that could carry plague and asks the public to report any suspected cases of plague or fever with no clear causes, and to report any sick or dead marmots.
The warning follows four reported cases of plague in people from Inner Mongolia last November, including two of pneumonic plague, a deadlier variant of plague. The bubonic plague is highly infectious and is often fatal. It is spread by rodents.
