All Wuhan makeshift hospitals shut down

Home » Nation

THE last two temporary hospitals in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in central Hubei Province, were shut down yesterday, marking the closure of all 16 makeshift hospitals in the city.

The final batch of 49 patients walked out of the makeshift Wuchang hospital at 3:30pm yesterday.

The temporary hospital, which was converted from Wuchang Hongshan Stadium, started operation on February 5. With 784 beds, it received a total of 1,124 patients, and saw 833 patients discharged and 291 patients transferred to other hospitals.

The hospital faced logistics issues, distrust from patients and the lack of operation experience at the beginning, but in mere days, the situation improved, said Wan Jun, head of the hospital.

Another temporary hospital which was opened nearby on February 14 was also shut down yesterday afternoon after 26 days of operation.

Featuring traditional Chinese medicine treatment, the makeshift hospital in Wuhan’s Jiangxia District was transformed from a sports center. It received a total of 564 patients, 392 of whom were discharged after recovery.

To treat patients with mild symptoms and isolate the source of infection, Wuhan converted public venues such as exhibition centers and gymnasiums into 16 temporary hospitals.

Wang Chen, vice president of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and president of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, said the makeshift hospitals were created by using minimum social resources and the simplest venues in order to expand treatment capacity and admit more patients.

The temporary hospitals in Wuhan have received a total of more than 12,000 patients.