Amendment may allow more national flags to fly

CHINESE national flags will be flying in more places in the country, including compounds of Party and state organs and public cultural facilities, according to a draft law amendment.

Chinese lawmakers on Saturday started deliberating two draft amendments to the National Flag Law and the National Emblem Law at an ongoing session of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee.

The updates, the first in about 10 years, were proposed to foster a social atmosphere of respecting and cherishing the national symbols and reinforce patriotism, said an explanatory document presented to lawmakers.

According to the draft amendment to the National Flag Law, in addition to governments, legislatures, courts, procuratorates and other organs that were already covered by the law, committees of the Communist Party of China, Party disciplinary organs and supervisory commissions shall display the national flag daily or on working days. Non-Communist parties and organizations shall display the national flag on working days.

The draft encourages public cultural facilities, including libraries, museums and art galleries, to display the national flag on opening days.