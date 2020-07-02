American media outlets told to furnish operation details

Home » Nation

CHINA has asked four US media organizations to submit details about their operations in the country, the foreign ministry said yesterday in response to US measures against Chinese media outlets.

The Associated Press, United Press International, Columbia Broadcasting System, and National Public Radio are required to provide information about their staff, financial operations and real estate in China within seven days, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

Zhao made the announcement at a daily press briefing in response to a US announcement on June 22 that China Central Television, the People’s Daily, the Global Times, and China News Service had been designated as foreign missions in the United States.

“The above-mentioned measures by China are entirely necessary and reciprocal countermeasures in response to the unreasonable oppression conducted by the US to these Chinese media organizations’ branches in the US,” said Zhao, stressing that China’s measures are an entirely justifiable defense.

Zhao said recent US policies damage the reputation and image of Chinese media, impact their operations and “seriously interfere with the normal people-to-people exchanges between China and the US.”

The US moves are rooted in Cold War thinking and go against the freedom of the press long espoused by Washington, he said. “We urge the US to immediately change course, correct its error, and desist in the political suppression and unreasonable restriction of Chinese media,” Zhao said.

The AP, NPR, CBS and UPI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.