February 18, 2021

Amphibious star

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 February 18, 2021 | Print Edition

China’s home-developed AG600 large amphibious aircraft has achieved progress with multiple test planes entering the manufacturing phase. Major large parts of the No. 3 AG600 test aircraft and some test parts for iron-bird tests have recently entered the manufacturing phase, said state-owned planemaker the Aviation Industry Corporation of China. The AG600 completed its maiden flight in 2017.

