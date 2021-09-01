The story appears on
Page A8
September 1, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
An elephant baby lost, then found
A sick baby elephant that got lost in a banana plantation in southwest China’s Yunnan Province and was left behind by its herd only days after birth has been rescued by local authorities and is receiving treatment.
The elephant was found in the plantation in Mengban Township in southern Yunnan’s Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture on Saturday morning after it lagged behind a herd of some 40 elephants, according to the prefectural forest and grassland bureau, which has staff monitoring the migration of elephants in the region.
On Sunday morning, the bureau dispatched staff to rescue the trapped calf after confirming that its herd had not come back.
It was later transferred to the Asian Elephant Breeding and Rescue Center in Xishuangbanna for diagnosis and treatment.
A physical examination showed that the male calf, which weighed 85 kilograms, was in critical condition, with a severely festered umbilical cord and symptoms including diarrhea, fever and tachycardia.
Veterinarians with the rescue center treated it and fed it medicines and goat milk, which helped improve its condition.
Bao Mingwei, a veterinarian with the center, said that the calf’s body temperature has returned to normal, and its condition has continued to improve.
However, the elephant is still not out of danger, Bao said.
“The calf is very young, which poses great difficulties for treatment,” Bao said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.