Ancient Ming tablet found
A stone tablet dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) has been discovered in north China’s Hebei Province, local authorities said yesterday.
Found during a survey of relics in Longyao County, the tablet, which was made in 1586 during the reign of Emperor Wanli according to the inscriptions.
The cuboid is 188 centimeters tall, 86 cm wide and 27 cm thick, with inscriptions of 2,105 characters describing market disputes between two villages from 1505 to 1585 and the official verdicts.
