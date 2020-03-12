The story appears on
Page A6
March 12, 2020
Ancient kiln found
Archaeologists recently discovered an ancient kiln in Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province. The kiln was used from the Five Dynasties (907-960) to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), and is one of ancient China’s most famous kilns, according to the Chengdu Institute of relics and archaeology. It produced colored glazes for officials and temples.
(Xinhua)
