March 12, 2020

Ancient kiln found

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:05 UTC+8 March 12, 2020 | Print Edition

Archaeologists recently discovered an ancient kiln in Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province. The kiln was used from the Five Dynasties (907-960) to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), and is one of ancient China’s most famous kilns, according to the Chengdu Institute of relics and archaeology. It produced colored glazes for officials and temples.

(Xinhua)

Nation
